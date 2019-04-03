Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Rhoades.

David R. Rhoades, 73, of Tilden Twp., passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of Donna M. (Hoffman) Smith . David was predeceased by his first wife, Marycarol (Barr) Rhoades, who died December 9, 1999.

Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Howard and Mary (Rutman) Rhoades. David was a graduate of Catasauqua High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from Lock Haven State College and his master's degree from West Chester State College. He first taught for one year at State College Junior High School. David then taught for twenty-nine years at Daniel Boone High School and was also a coach for the varsity football team. He was also an antique dealer for twenty-five years. David enjoyed crafts and woodworking, and loved going to flea markets and auctions.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Steven B. Rhoades and his wife, Maggie, Shoemakersville; and Lisa A. Pinder and her husband, Mario, Hamburg; stepchildren: Cynthia M. Engle and her husband, Brian, Blandon; Barry J. Schaeffer, Wernersville; and Robert W. Schaeffer and his wife, Erin, Laureldale; four grandchildren: Zach, Tori,

Miranda and Logan; and six great-grandchildren: Kandace, Kayla, Payton, Ryan, Casey and Delilah. David is also

survived by his sister, Sandy Prevoznik and her husband, Mike, Krumsville.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Hamburg.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



