David Richard Hain Sr.


1934 - 2020
David Richard Hain Sr. Obituary
David Richard Hain, Sr., 85, died March 1, 2020 in his Cumru Township residence. He was the husband of Marjorie M. (Maley) Hain. Born September 15, 1934, in Reading, PA, he was a son of the late Peter and Helen (Bilsky) Hain. David was a graduate of Shillington High School and a graduate of the Reading Police Academy. He was employed as a police officer for 21 years, until retiring in 1978. He was an avid outdoorsman. He also enjoyed cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers. David is also survived by two sons: David R. Jr., husband of Karen Hain of South Carolina and Michael D., husband of Lori Hain of Muhlenberg Township. Other survivors include a grandchild, Keaton M. Hain and five step grandchildren: Normandy Albert, Brianne Albert, Alysha Cieniewicz, Yvonne Bradley and Valerie Skilas. At David’s request, services will be held privately. Cremation Society of Berks County, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.CremationSocietyOfBerksCounty.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
