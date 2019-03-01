Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Robertson.

David C. Robertson, 27, of Albany, Ore., formerly of Bern Township, died

unexpectedly February 17, 2019, as the

result of health related issues.

Born in Lebanon, David was a son of James D. and Robin C. (Crouthamel)

Robertson, Reading.

David was a graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School, class of 2010, where he was a member of the boys soccer team. He received a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in biology from York College of Pennsylvania, York, Pa.

David moved to Oregon in 2015 to pursue work on his Doctorate at Oregon State University, Corvallis, Ore. David was employed for the past two years by Lepman Properties, Albany, Ore.

David was a member of Boy Scouts of America, Troop 160, Leesport, where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. David enjoyed hunting, riding ATVs, outdoor activities, his dogs, Mendo and Quinn, and spending time with his close friends.

In addition to his parents, James and Robin, David is

survived by a brother, Brian C. Robertson, Wyomissing. Other survivors include maternal grandfather, Robert B., widower of Annabelle (Keim) Crouthamel, Topton;

paternal grandfather, J. D., husband of Elsie Robertson, Houston, Texas.

David was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Trudy Y. (Sieber) Robertson.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Ludwick

Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown.

Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Kutztown.

The family requests contributions be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.



