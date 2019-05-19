David S. Sands, 50, of Topton, passed away suddenly of natural causes, early

Friday morning, May 17, 2019, at Lehigh

Valley Hospital.

Born November 8, 1968, in Reading, he was the son of the late Stanley Sands and

Suzanne F. (Bear) Sands. He and his wife of 19 years,

Melissa A. (Althouse) Sands, were married on March 11, 2000, at Christ Lutheran Church, Allentown.

David worked for many years at Uline, Breinigsville, as a forklift operator in the warehouse. He served his

community for many years as a member of the Topton Fire Company and the Topton Ambulance.

David graduated from Fleetwood High School in 1986. He loved wrestling, all types of racing, bowling and

especially the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In addition to his wife, Melissa, David is survived by his four children: Christian A. Sands, Jordan M. Sands, Cayli A. Sands and David S. Sands Jr. He is also survived by his brother, Robert S. Sands, Akron, Pa.; his nieces, Olivia G. Moll and Jizalyn A. Rivera-Krotzer; and by his aunts and uncles.

A memorial service for David will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Walbert Funeral Home &

Cremation Services PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood. A visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC,

Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for David and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.



