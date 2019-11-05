|
|
Major David W. Saul Major David W. Saul, 81, of Tampa, Florida, formerly of Kutztown, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles D. and Sara C. (Kemp) Saul. He was a 1956 graduate of Kutztown High School. David was a retired Major in the US Army having served for twenty-two years. He is survived by: wife, Donna, five children, and brother, Dr. Stanley Saul of Willow Street, Lancaster County. Visitation with the family November 23, 2019, 3pm to 7pm at Blout & Curry FH Carrollwood, Tampa, FL. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., Kutztown assisting.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019