|
|
David E. Schmieder David E. Schmieder died on September 29, 2019. He was born on March 2, 1946 in Reading. He was a graduate of Reading Central Catholic High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. A devoted Catholic he was a member of St. Paul’s RCC. He had a deep love for animals and donated countless hours to volunteer work with the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue in Reinholds, PA. He is survived by his sister Mary (Schmieder) Kurtz and brother Joseph, both of Reading, a nephew Ryan Kurtz of Columbia, MD., and niece Dr. Jaime Kurtz of Charlottesville, VA. He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Catherine Schmieder and sister Jane C. Schmieder. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the DVGRR 60 Vera Cruz Rd. Reinholds, PA 17569. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N. 9 th St. Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 1, 2019