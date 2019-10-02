Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
610 3740962
Resources
More Obituaries for David Schmieder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Schmieder


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Schmieder Obituary
David E. Schmieder David E. Schmieder died on September 29, 2019. He was born on March 2, 1946 in Reading. He was a graduate of Reading Central Catholic High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. A devoted Catholic he was a member of St. Paul’s RCC. He had a deep love for animals and donated countless hours to volunteer work with the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue in Reinholds, PA. He is survived by his sister Mary (Schmieder) Kurtz and brother Joseph, both of Reading, a nephew Ryan Kurtz of Columbia, MD., and niece Dr. Jaime Kurtz of Charlottesville, VA. He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Catherine Schmieder and sister Jane C. Schmieder. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the DVGRR 60 Vera Cruz Rd. Reinholds, PA 17569. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N. 9 th St. Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now