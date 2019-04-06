Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Sellers.

David Bruce Sellers, 62, of Lower Alsace, suddenly passed away due to natural causes on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, while working at Hershey's Mill Retirement Community in West Chester.

He was the husband of Ann E. (Humphreys) Sellers. Born in San Jose, California, he was the son of the late David Sellers and Elizabeth (Meyers) Sellers of Belair Bluff, Fla. Bruce graduated from

Boyertown High School and was the owner/operator of Sellers Landscaping for over 40 years.

In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by three

children: Justin Sellers, partner of Amanda McCausland, and their children: Alayna, Jayden, Preston, Mila and Liam Sellers, Gilbertsville, Pa.; Eliott Sellers,partner of Steph Snovel, Pennsburg; and David Sellers, Lower Alsace; five stepchildren whom he raised: Ashley Cubbler and husband, Fred Hartman, Galicia, Spain; Adam Cubbler and wife, Annika Lutz, Mount Airy; Nathan Cubbler and wife, Jeana Beard, Spring City; Elissa Cubbler and partner, Jose Perianez Ramirez, and children Kaithlyn and Oscar,

Philadelphia; and Jennifer Cubbler, Logan, Utah. Also

surviving: sister, Lucinda Mow and husband, George Mow; brothers, Mark; and Don and wife, Sandy; brothers-in-law, Eric and wife, Audrey; and Paul Humphreys; and sister-in-law, Janet Humphreys Krasner; nieces and nephews:

Michelle, Sarah, Steven, Melissa, Stephan, Caitlin, Wesley, Parker, Tesla and Emera; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

As a great tennis lover, Bruce's second family was the tennis community at Hillcrest Racquet Club. He also loved boating, often dreaming about becoming a marine

biologist. Bruce had a kind, gentle wit that put everyone at ease. If he wasn't teasing you, you knew something was wrong. Bruce's beautiful soul will live on in everyone he touched during his life - especially his children who grew up feeling safe, secure and loved.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with services beginning at 12:00 p.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA 19606. Interment is

private.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bruce's memory may be made to a .

