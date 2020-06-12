David Smith
David J. Smith, 72, passed away in Lehigh Valley Hospice on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020. He was the loving husband of Jean M . (Hoffman) Smith of Hamburg. Born on July 31, 1947 in Reading, he was a son of the late John D. and Ruth A. (Hottenstein) Smith. He attended Fleetwood High School. David was a member of Perry Zion Evangelical Church. He was first employed at Dysher's, Kutztown, before working with his father as a roofer at John D. Smith Plumbing and Roofing for 27 years. He then later worked at Ames Distributing and Kuzan's Hardware where he finally retired. David loved to hunt, fish, and make three dimensional animals. He enjoyed his many visits to Potter County In addition to his wife, Jean; David is survived by two children: Michael P. Smith of Dryville and Amy L. Smith of Kutztown; four grandchildren and two sisters: Christine A. (Smith) Moyer and Susanne (Smith) Snyder. Funeral services for David will be held on Thursday, June 18th, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. 4th Street, Hamburg. A viewing will be held one half hour prior to the service in the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will follow services in Zion Cemetery, Hamburg. With Berks Co. being in the YELLOW status, please continue to wear face masks and use hand sanitizers for everyone's safety. The Burkey and Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg is entrusted with the arrangements. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be made at www.burkeydriscoll.com

Funeral services provided by
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-2955
