Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Canastota, NY
David Snyder


1956 - 2019
David Snyder Obituary

David L. Snyder, 63, Youngs Road, died Monday, August 5, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness of over two years.

Born in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, on

August 1, 1956, he was the son of Lloyd J. and Hettie Burgert Snyder. A resident of this area for the past forty-five years, Dave was a graduate of Fleetwood High School, class of 1976, and served with the United States Air Force for three years, He married Louise Parent in Rome on

December 11, 1982.

David was a senior field technician with T-Mobile, based in Liverpool, and previously had been employed with Midstate Communications Inc. in the tower division. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Canastota, and the Verona Mills Rod and Gun Club and enjoyed riding his Harley and gardening.

Surviving besides his wife, Louise, are his two daughters and their husbands, Rhiannon and Daniel Kaplan and Danielle and Adam Dela Roche, all of Vernon; his son and his wife, Joshua and Brandy Snyder, of Rome; his granddaughter, Harper Annette Kaplan; his sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Steve Bugera, of Pennsylvania; his two brothers and three sisters-in-law: Kenneth and Linda Snyder, Scott and Barbara Snyder and Sherry Snyder, all of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Rebecca Lee on

September 11, 1983 and a brother, Timothy Snyder.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, from Grace Lutheran Church, Canastota with the

Reverend James Burch, pastor, officiating. Friends may call 5:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida.

Contributions, in his memory, may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 13, 2019
