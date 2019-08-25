Home

David Speece Obituary

David C. Speece, 87, of Robesonia, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of B. Lucille (Goshorn) Speece, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage on April 18th. David, a son of the late Percy L. and Mable L. (Reynolds) Speece, was born in Wernersville.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Sherri Lyn, wife of Dale Oswald; two brothers, Donald L. Speece, Mifflintown, and Gale D. Speece, Athens, Ala.; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela J. Weist; and two sisters, Lois E. Leach and Jean Hoffman.

He retired in 1996 from Snap On, having worked with them for 20 years. He was previously working as a gardener for the Wernersville State Hospital for 10 years.

Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
