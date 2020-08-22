David G. Stahl, 73, of Reading, passed away unexpectedly August 19, 2020 in the Reading Hospital where he was a patient since August 17 th . Born in Reading, he was a son of E. Virginia (Garis) Stahl, of Reading and the late George David Stahl. David worked in sales & inventory most of his life, last working for Brown Engineering, Reading. He was an avid reader and a member of the Berks County Historical Society. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings – Debra Ann wife of Michael Ciraulo of Centre Twp., Scott A. husband of Ivette Stahl of Centre Twp., his nieces & nephews – Timothy & Kimberly Ciraulo and Ashley, Katelin, Jacob, Natalie & Lucas Stahl and 7 great nieces and great nephews. Funeral services from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Rev. Elmer B. Reinhold, Jr. will officiate. Interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Viewing on Saturday from 10-11 AM. The family requests masks are worn, and social distance maintained for the health and safety of David’s mother. Flowers are welcome or contributions in David’s memory may be sent to the Berks County Historical Society, 940 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601 or the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. www.kleefuneralhome.com