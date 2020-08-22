1/1
David Stahl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David G. Stahl, 73, of Reading, passed away unexpectedly August 19, 2020 in the Reading Hospital where he was a patient since August 17 th . Born in Reading, he was a son of E. Virginia (Garis) Stahl, of Reading and the late George David Stahl. David worked in sales & inventory most of his life, last working for Brown Engineering, Reading. He was an avid reader and a member of the Berks County Historical Society. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings – Debra Ann wife of Michael Ciraulo of Centre Twp., Scott A. husband of Ivette Stahl of Centre Twp., his nieces & nephews – Timothy & Kimberly Ciraulo and Ashley, Katelin, Jacob, Natalie & Lucas Stahl and 7 great nieces and great nephews. Funeral services from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Rev. Elmer B. Reinhold, Jr. will officiate. Interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Viewing on Saturday from 10-11 AM. The family requests masks are worn, and social distance maintained for the health and safety of David’s mother. Flowers are welcome or contributions in David’s memory may be sent to the Berks County Historical Society, 940 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601 or the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. www.kleefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved