David Thomas Steinmetz, 82, of Spring Twp., passed away on June 4, 2020 at The Reading Hospital. He was the husband of the late Joan (Urban) Steinmetz and the late Candace J. (Shearer) Steinmetz. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late James M. and Mildred (Cox) Steinmetz. David was employed as a Corrosion Control Supervisor for UGI Utilities for 40 years. He enjoyed visiting the beach, Gettysburg, PA and Colonial Williamsburg. David will be remembered for his love of woodworking and his love for his family. He was predeceased by 11 siblings. Survivors include his children: David A. Steinmetz, husband of Stephanie of Wesley Chapel, FL, Christine M. Miller, wife of Michael of Adamstown, Steven L. Steinmetz, husband of Sharon of Huntersville, NC, Heidi L. Steinmetz of Wyomissing, and Sandra L. Long, wife of Brian of Sinking Spring. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and a brother, Donald Steinmetz. A graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading, on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David’s memory to a local ASPCA. Bean Funeral Home & Crematory of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.