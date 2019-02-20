Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Stump.

David H. Stump, 60, of Maidencreek Twp., died Feb. 18, 2019, in The Reading Hospital with his family by his side. He was the

husband of Cindy K. (Grim) Stump, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage.

Born in Greenwich Twp., Berks County, he was the son of Harvey C. Stump, of Shoemakersville, and the late Olive M. (Leiby) Stump. David was a 1976 graduate of Kutztown High School. He worked for Berks Packing for 34 years and was a member of Teamsters Union Local 429. He was an avid bowler, softball player, coached travel

softball, was a volunteer softball coach at Fleetwood High School and rooted for the Philadelphia sports teams. He was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C., Fleetwood.

David is survived by his wife, Cindy; father, Harvey; daughters, Ashley Nicole Stump and Nickolas Steuer, and Rachel Victoria Stump and Ryan Tyson; brother, Donald G. Stump and wife, Ann, of Ashland, Ohio; sisters, Eileen D., wife of C. Allen Leiby, of Hamburg; and Janet M. Dissinger, of Reading; nephews: Allen Leiby, Andrew Stump, Jacob Stump, David Grim and Dustin Grim; nieces, Emily Stump and Donna Cordier.

A funeral service will be held on Sat., Feb. 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Walbert Funeral Home and Cremation Service, P.C., 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood, with Rev. John Folk officiating. Viewing Friday, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and Sat., 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049, to benefit the Fleetwood Athletic Department.



