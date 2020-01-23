|
It is with great sadness that the family of David Paul Suchoza Sr. announces his passing. He passed away, at the age of 86, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. David was born on June 25, 1933 in Pottstown, Pa. He played baseball for Pottstown High School and served as a member of the Army in the Korean War. He married Marie (née Jarowecky) on September 21, 1957. They raised two children, Deborah and David Jr. He will be fondly missed by his surviving family members, including his wife, Marie; his children, Debora Unger (née Suchoza); and David Suchoza Jr;, daughter-in-law, Tammy; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his three sisters: Matilda Leaman, of Venice, Fla.; Barbara Lenhart, of Pottstown, Pa.; and Martha Nagy, of Stowe, Pa. David worked for Acme for over 42 years. He is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, in Cooperstown, N.Y. He was an avid fan of the University of Notre Dame and made over 20 trips to see the Fighting Irish play football. Top of the morning to you. GO IRISH! He loved Disney and visiting Walt Disney World with his children and grandchildren. Additionally, he was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, in Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church. There will be a mass in his name on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church at 10:45. The address is 504 Summit Avenue, Reading, PA 19611. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N 9th St., Reading, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020