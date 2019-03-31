Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Swartley.

David M. Swartley, 72, of Birdsboro, Pa., passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at his home.

He was the husband of Louise A. (Snyder) Swartley, to whom he was married 45 years. He was born on March 28, 1947, in

Sellersville, to the late Oswin H. and Virginia (Shoemaker) Swartley.

In his youth, he was a member of Boy Scout Troop Pack 333 of Jacksonwald, and was recognized for achieving the Star Award and God and Country Award. He was a graduate of Exeter Twp. School District, Class of 1965. David was

employed for 42 1/2 years at Dana Corporation in

Pottstown, retiring in August of 2008.

David had a love of farming, hunting and being in God's great outdoors. He was a founding member of the Wapiti Hunting Camp in Potter County. He also enjoyed and loved his grandsons, Kole and Reid, very much; they were his special guys. Being a Godly man and a great husband, father and grandfather, he showed this by following the example of Jesus Christ. His last place of worship was at Calvary Chapel of the Oley Valley. Nothing swayed him for the love of the Lord. And now he is at the ultimate we all strive and look forward to, to have eternal life.

In addition to his wife and grandsons, Kole and Reid, he is survived by his children, Mark D., husband of Kristin A. (Harner) Swartley, of Birdsboro; and Deanne L. (Swartley), wife of Dr. Paul R. Moosman Jr. , of Rockbridge Baths, Va.; sisters, Sandra, wife of Stanley Christman, of Lebanon, N.J.; Barbara, widow of Alan Yerger, of Oley; brother-in-law, Frank J., husband of Wendy Snyder; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also predeceased by a sister, Kathleen (Swartley) Bechtel, late wife of Russell "Skip" Bechtel, of Mohnton.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, 250 Church Lane, Reading, PA 19606. Calling time is from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. John's Gernants

Cemetery, Leesport, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 301 S. 5th St., Reading, PA 19602 or City Light Ministries, P.O. Box 12373, Reading, PA 19612. Online condolences may be offered at

www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East

Greenville, PA.



