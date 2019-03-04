Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Sweigert.

David P. Sweigert, 64, of Hamburg, passed away

unexpectedly on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.

He was the husband of Donna L. (Kershner) Sweigert. They were married on October 13, 1979, and celebrated thirty-nine years of marriage.

Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late Richard Sr. and Dorothy (Zulick) Sweigert. David was a 1972 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School. He worked as a machinist for Progressive Machine Works. David was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Tilden Township, and its Holy Name Society. He was an active member of the Schuylkill County Motorcycle Club and was on the drill team while it was in existence. David was also an active member of the Deer Lake HOG. He loved to ride his motorcycle and go on Friday rides. David and Donna

traveled all over the country on the motorcycle.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a sister, Patricia

Reading, wife of Nicholas Reading, Schuylkill Haven; and his nephews; nieces; great-nieces; and great-nephews.

David was predeceased by a brother, Richard Sweigert Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on

Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary

Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Parish Cemetery Columbarium, Hamburg. A visitation will be held in the church on Wednesday, March 13, 9:30 to 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mary R.C. Church, P.O. Box 189, Hamburg, PA 19526 or Hamburg Public Library, 35 N. Third Street, Hamburg, PA 19526.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolence, please

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.




