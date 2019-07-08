David A. Sweigert, 67, of West Lawn, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at 3:38 p.m. in his residence.

He was the husband of Elaine M. (Ramsey) Sweigert. Born in Reading, Mr. Sweigert was the son of the late Woodrow and Eleanor (Beard) Sweigert.

He was also predeceased by his sister, Linda Zielinski (Sweigert); his brother-in-law, Jack Zielinski; and sister, MaryLee Kulp (Sweigert).

He is survived by his sister, Carole Mahon, wife of Bill Mahon, of West Lawn, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was a member of Saint Peter's United Church of Christ and was a graduate of Wilson High School, received his bachelor of science and master's degrees in elementary

education from Kutztown State College. Mr. Sweigert was a 4th grade teacher at Whitfield Elementary School for 35 years until his retirement in 2011. He was a member of the First Defenders Civil War Roundtable, a past president and member of West Lawn Lions Club, and a member of the 53rd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Inc., a Civil War

re-enactment group, for 15 years.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Bean Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Dr. Kris A. Hayden will officiate. Kevin Focht, a former student, will offer prayers. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Saint Peter's United Church of Christ and earmarked for the

David Sweigert Memorial Pavilion, c/o Saint Peter's United Church of Christ, 2901 Curtis Road, West Lawn, PA 19609 or alternatively to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, in memory of Mr. David A. Sweigert. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



