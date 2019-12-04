Home

David A. Troutman, 79, of Sinking Spring, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was the husband of Nancy S. (Scholtes) Troutman, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage on May 19th. David, a son of the late Frederick E. and Tillie S. (Bickel) Troutman, was born in West Reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jill, wife of Vito Ninfo, Spring Twp.; a son, Mark Troutman, husband of Karen, Lower Heidelberg Twp.; four grandchildren, Alexandra, Kate, Kyle, and Nicole. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Donald, and two other brothers, Glenn and Lee; and three sisters, Ella, Gladys, and Mildred. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sinking Spring. He was a 1958 graduate of Wilson High School and retired in 1996 from Car Tech, after 30 years. David was a life member of Cushion Peak Rod & Gun Club, and Lebanon Valley Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed spending time at hunting cabins in Sullivan County and Cameron Mills, NY. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
