David W. Adams David W. Adams, 79, of Bern Township passed away at home on Monday August 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of Nancy J. (Newman) Adams. They were married on April 23, 1966 and celebrated 54 years of marriage. Born at home on October 2, 1940 in Kenhorst, PA he was a son of the late Earl D. and Frieda H. (Meier) Adams. A 1959 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, he proudly served his country in the US Coast Guard from 1959-1962 and USCGR from 1962-1965. After his honorable discharge from the Coast Guard he was employed by Textile Machine Works, Boeing, and Sunoco Pipeline, retiring after 35 years of service. David enjoyed spending the winter months in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida where he and Nancy met many new friends. He enjoyed his daily walks, watching the stock market, working in his yard, tinkering on cars, summers at Whitehouse Beach teaching the grandkids the fine art of crabbing, fishing, and clamming, and never met a buffet he didn’t like. David was the ultimate family man and was happiest spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren. He was proud of all of them and loved sharing history and nature with them. He spent his retirement years attending all of their various sports and activities and could always be found in the stands cheering them on. His unconditional love, support and generosity will be greatly missed. In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his daughters, Beth A. (Adams) Machmer, wife of Kenneth C. Machmer, Jr. of Mohrsville and Lori L. (Cappel) Grauer, wife of Kenneth V. Grauer of Mohrsville and five grandchildren Lauren M. Grauer, Kenneth C. Machmer, III, Alyssa J. Machmer, Kyle David Machmer and Logan W. Grauer. He is also survived by his brothers John Adams of Ocala, FL, Bruce Adams husband of Nathalie of Mohnton and a sister Linda (Adams) Frey of Florida, as well as his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Judy Newman of Mohnton and several nieces and a nephew. A visitation with the family will be held on Sunday August 23, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:30 pm at Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Memorial Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Due to health concerns, the family respectfully requests that everyone in attendance follow CDC Covid-19 protocols to include wearing a mask and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org
or any Lyme disease or Babesiosis Research and Awareness Foundation of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com