David W. Wenger, 79, of West Lawn, entered into eternal life on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was married to Barbara R. (Ritner) Wenger; they would have celebrated 43 years of marriage on February 12. His spirit will be carried on by Barbara. David was born to the late LeRoy and Sarah F. (Risheill) Wenger. He graduated from Wilson High School in 1959, and worked for the PA State Unemployment Office for over 35 years retiring in 2000. David was a 40 year member of four Lions Clubs: Lincoln Park, Wernersville, West Reading and West Reading-Wyomissing where he served as president of each club and was the White Cane Chair. Active in state and national Lions Club, David served as Zone Chairman, Region Chairman and Deputy Chairman. In addition to his parents, David was greeted in heaven by his sister, Joan and his brother, LeRoy Robert. The family wishes to extend its gratitude and appreciation to the Tower Health at Home Services (Hospice). Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with burial to follow at Laureldale Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The family has requested no flowers at the service. Please consider contributions to Little Acts of Love, Attn: Alice Moyer, PO Box 120, Wernersville, PA 19565 or Western Berks Shepherding Ministry, 1085 Robeson Street, Robesonia, PA 19551 in David’s memory. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020