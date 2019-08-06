Home

Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
TriCounty Bible Church
142 Buchert Rd
Gilbertsville, PA
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
TriCounty Bible Church
142 Buchert Rd.
Gilbertsville, PA
David Waight Obituary

David W. Waight, 77, of Boyertown, passed away

Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Washington, D.C. , he was the son of the late

David W. and Frances (Brown) Waight.

Dave was an active skydiver for 55 years and made 7,000 jumps. He was also an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. He

attended TriCounty Bible Church.

Surviving are his wife, Audrey Waight; daughters: Andrea Stouch, Miranda DeSanto, and Angela Kasitz; sister, Mary Woods, wife of Robert; nephew, Andy Flosdorf; and 13 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at TriCounty Bible Church, 142 Buchert Rd., Gilbertsville, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville is entrusted with the arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019
