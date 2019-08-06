|
|
David W. Waight, 77, of Boyertown, passed away
Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Washington, D.C. , he was the son of the late
David W. and Frances (Brown) Waight.
Dave was an active skydiver for 55 years and made 7,000 jumps. He was also an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. He
attended TriCounty Bible Church.
Surviving are his wife, Audrey Waight; daughters: Andrea Stouch, Miranda DeSanto, and Angela Kasitz; sister, Mary Woods, wife of Robert; nephew, Andy Flosdorf; and 13 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at TriCounty Bible Church, 142 Buchert Rd., Gilbertsville, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville is entrusted with the arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019