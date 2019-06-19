David Wingert

David B."Red" Wingert, 54, of Temple, passed away on June 18th in the Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, he was the son of Anna L. (Williams) Wingert, Temple, and the late L. Michael Wingert. Red was a graduate of Oley Valley High School. He had worked in many restaurants cooking for many people over the years. He enjoyed working with contractors doing home repairs and renovations. His passion was landscaping and working with plants. Dave had a great talent for decorating at each holiday.

Surviving in addition to his mother, is his greatest love, his daughter, Tamara Bitting, Pa.; one brother, Mick Wingert, of Rhode Island.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m., in the Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Rev. Mark E. Brophy, officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Alsace Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the .

CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park,

Reading, has charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com.

