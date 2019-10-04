Home

David J. Worthington, Sr. David J. Worthington, Sr., 78, of Hamburg, passed away on Wednesday afternoon in the Reading Hospital and Medical Center with his loving wife by his side. Born in Goldsboro, NC on September 12, 1941, he was a son of the late Lola B. Worthington. David was an entrepreneur having owned a print shop, video store, and grocery store, all in NY. Later he became a real estate agent in NY, NJ, and NC and involved with buying, selling and renovating houses. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Sumler. He is survived by his wife, Esther L. (Branch) Worthington, to whom he was married for 47 years; three daughters: Angela Worthington, of NJ; Shyqueena Worthington, of FL; Shymean Henderson, of NY; three sons: David J. Worthington Jr., of NJ; Joseph and Jamel Worthington, both of Hamburg; grandchildren: Tenille, Vladimir Jr., Tejana, Justyn, Jadyn, Deshou, and Noah; sister, Elma Lofton; brothers: Roddie and Thomas Worthington; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 10th at 11:00 a.m. at First Reformed U.C.C., 76 S. 3rd St., Hamburg, PA, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Darryl Hamm officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
