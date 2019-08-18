Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Zohlman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Zohlman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Zohlman Obituary

David M. Zohlman, 55, of Lebanon, passed away

Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home.

He was the husband of Tammy S. Kapp, also of Lebanon.

David was born in Bay Shore, Long Island, New York, on May 26, 1964. He was the son of Linda Zohlman Goodwin, wife of James Goodwin, of Lady Lake, Fla.

Dave was a retired truck driver and school bus driver. He enjoyed following the Dallas Cowboys, racing and spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons: Anthony, Jonathan and Brandon; and brothers, Edward Zohlman and Timothy Zohlman, husband of Dolores Zohlman. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.