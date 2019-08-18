|
|
David M. Zohlman, 55, of Lebanon, passed away
Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home.
He was the husband of Tammy S. Kapp, also of Lebanon.
David was born in Bay Shore, Long Island, New York, on May 26, 1964. He was the son of Linda Zohlman Goodwin, wife of James Goodwin, of Lady Lake, Fla.
Dave was a retired truck driver and school bus driver. He enjoyed following the Dallas Cowboys, racing and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons: Anthony, Jonathan and Brandon; and brothers, Edward Zohlman and Timothy Zohlman, husband of Dolores Zohlman. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019