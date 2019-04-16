Davis Willis Gilyard Sr., 87, of Exeter Township, Pa., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019, in the Manor Care Rehab Center, Laureldale, Pa., from natural causes.

Davis was born on November 2, 1931, in Reading, Pa. He was the son of the late William C. and Mary (Wise) Gilyard. He was the devoted husband to Charlotte (Sampson) Gilyard.

Davis received all of his formal education in the Reading Public School System. He served his country from August 22, 1950, to August 21, 1953, in the United States Marine Corps. While stationed in Camp Lejeune, N.C., he received certification in the Depot Accounting Course. CPL Davis Willis Gilyard represented the Marine Corps in various Boxing tournaments and received numerous awards

accordingly. He was runner up in the U.S. Marine Corps 132-pound championship boxing division in 1953. Davis was employed at Western Electric/AT&T as a senior layout manager and credit union representative for thirty-five years before retiring.

Having accepted the Lord as his personal Savior, Davis, since birth, was a member of the Bethel AME Church,

Reading, Pa., where he has been a faithful and devoted member and active supporter of all the ministries of the church until his health began to fail. Through the years, he served Bethel as a former Sunday School teacher, Youth Choir director/supervisor, trustee and chairman of various fundraising campaigns. Davis enjoyed singing and was a member of City of Reading a cappella men's choir.

Davis, because of his voting in each election for fifty

consecutive years, was inducted into the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame in 2011.

Davis is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte; grandson, Troy Culberson; sister-in-law, Mildred Gilyard; brother-in law, Allen Sampson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Mary Gilyard; daughter, Sherry Gilyard; son, Davis Gilyard Jr.; and four siblings: Sallie Davis, Catherine Gilyard, Walter Gilyard and Frank Gilyard Sr.

Home going services will be Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Bethel A.M.E. Church, 330 W. Windsor St.,

Reading, PA 19601. Burial to follow in Charles Evans

Cemetery. A viewing will be Thursday 10-11 a.m. in the church. Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading, is honored to serve the veteran's family. Please pay online condolences at www.theocauman.com.



