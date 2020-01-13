|
|
Dawn Darlene Adams, 76, of Reading, passed away Saturday, January 11, in her residence. Dawn was born in Reading, on January 7, 1944, a daughter of the late Beatrice (Strouse) Speck and Paul Speck. She was the wife of Harold J. Adams. Dawn worked as a sewing machine operator, at various knitting mills, in the Reading area. Dawn was a member of Marion Fire Company In addition to her husband, Dawn is survived by two sons, Todd A. Westervelt, of Gray, Maine, and Chris J. Adams, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. She is also survived by two sisters, Francine Speck, of N.J.; Charlene Kyle, N.J.; and a brother, Terry Speck, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 18, at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment at Laureldale Cemetery, Reading. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020