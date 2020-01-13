Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawn Adams Obituary
Dawn Darlene Adams, 76, of Reading, passed away Saturday, January 11, in her residence. Dawn was born in Reading, on January 7, 1944, a daughter of the late Beatrice (Strouse) Speck and Paul Speck. She was the wife of Harold J. Adams. Dawn worked as a sewing machine operator, at various knitting mills, in the Reading area. Dawn was a member of Marion Fire Company In addition to her husband, Dawn is survived by two sons, Todd A. Westervelt, of Gray, Maine, and Chris J. Adams, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. She is also survived by two sisters, Francine Speck, of N.J.; Charlene Kyle, N.J.; and a brother, Terry Speck, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, January 18, at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment at Laureldale Cemetery, Reading. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -