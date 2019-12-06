|
Dawn M. Biscanti, 48, of Tilden Twp., passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Anthony M. Biscanti. They were married May 5, 2001 and celebrated 18 years of marriage. Born in Dubois, she was a daughter of Donald G. and Rosemary (Doane) Huey, of Narvon. She was a high school graduate of Montclair High School, Montclair, Calif. Dawn worked as a notary public for John Yurconic Agency, Sinking Spring. She always enjoyed reading, bingo and collecting Angels. Surviving in addition to her husband and parents is a step-son, Anthony Joseph Biscanti, husband of Kelsey A. (Levengood), West Reading; a step-daughter, Krista Marie Biscanti, Reading; a grandson, Oliver Anthony Biscanti; a brother, Steven Huey, husband of Karrie, Virginia Beach, Va.; and three sisters: Melissa (Huey) Rodriguez, Shillington; Angela (Huey) Beck, wife of Brian, Bowmansville; and Cynthia (Huey) Beinlich, wife of Scott, New Holland. She is also survived by her feline friend, Lucas. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S 4th Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. A viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019