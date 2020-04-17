|
Dawn E. Smith Dawn E. Smith, 90, of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Daniel O. Smith, who died December 24, 1997. Born in Schuylkill Co., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Katie (Heim) Long. Dawn was a member of the Shoemakersville Senior Citizens. Dawn is survived by her two sons: Daniel O. “Doc” Smith, and his wife Gail, Mohrsville; and Dana W. Smith, and his wife Carol, Shoemakersville, four grandchildren: Jon Smith, Melissa White, Heather Marx and Andrew Smith; nine great-grandchildren; and her companion: Mike Hrezik. She was predecesed by her siblings: Raymond, James, and David Long; Catherine Helwig and Edna Dellaplaine. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Schuylkill Valley Bible Chapel, 693 Irish Creek Road, Mohrsville, PA 19541. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
