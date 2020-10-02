Dawn M. (Moyer) Cinesi Dawn M. (Moyer) Cinesi, 53, of Brecknock Twp., passed away on September 22, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Steven S. Cinesi. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Robert A. and Katherine L. (Winand) Moyer. From a young age, Dawn was a passionate volunteer at Berks Woman in Crisis. She had a passion for animals and donated to many organizations in the area throughout her life. She was very involved in her church and youth group growing up. She found a lot of joy in her family and friends and was selfless and fearless when it came to the people she loved. Surviving in addition to her husband and father are children: Nicholas J. Cinesi, husband of Brianna R. (Dreisbach) and Katherine M. Cinesi, both of Mohnton; brothers, Robert J. Moyer of West Lawn and Dwayne A. Moyer husband of Michele (Huntzinger-Moyer) of Denver, CO; sister, Colleen J. Farrara, wife of Phil of Sinking Spring; nephew, Cody K. Moyer of Denver, CO; uncle, John D. Winand, husband of Pennylynn (Speece) of Laureldale, PA; aunt, Elizabeth A. Thomas, widow of Nelson of Wernersville and three cousins, John D. Winand, wife of Jenn of Sinking Spring; Tricia A. Winand of Laureldale; and Ambur Bernhard, wife of Bradley of Reading. She was predeceased by Katherine L. Moyer, Helen M. Winand and Deneen M. Peterson. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Nicholas and Katherine Cinesi. Funeral service and interment will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com
.