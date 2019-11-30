Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn Mihalcik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Mihalcik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dawn Mihalcik Obituary
Dawn L. Mihalcik, 70, formerly of Shillington, passed away on November 23, 2019, at Suburban Community Hospital, in Norristown. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Y. and Helen (Dotterer) Dry. Dawn was employed as a secretary for Leesport Bank. She was later employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant working for various nursing homes. Dawn was a member of One United Church of Christ, of Kenhorst, where she participated in the choir. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Drey. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa M. Wagner, wife of Dennis G., of Shoemakersville; and grandchildren, Nicholas and Alexis Wagner. Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -