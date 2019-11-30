|
|
Dawn L. Mihalcik, 70, formerly of Shillington, passed away on November 23, 2019, at Suburban Community Hospital, in Norristown. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Y. and Helen (Dotterer) Dry. Dawn was employed as a secretary for Leesport Bank. She was later employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant working for various nursing homes. Dawn was a member of One United Church of Christ, of Kenhorst, where she participated in the choir. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Drey. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa M. Wagner, wife of Dennis G., of Shoemakersville; and grandchildren, Nicholas and Alexis Wagner. Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019