Dawn Miller-Wert Dawn M. Miller-Wert, 65, passed away July 14, 2020 in her Lower Alsace Township residence. Bon in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Richard E. and Dora J. (Spurio) Miller. Dawn was employed as a sales associate at Lowes. She was of the Catholic faith. Surviving are a daughter; Keri E. Marinez of West Reading, a brother; Kerry E. Miller and two grandsons; Elias and Sebastian. Memorial services will be Saturday at 1:00pm in the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., 910 Chestnut St., Reading. Friends may pay their condolences on Saturday from 12 noon to 1:00pm.



