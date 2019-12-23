|
Dawn M. Negri, 77, of Reading, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was married for 52 years to Franklin “Mouse” Negri. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Henry C. and Diana (Parzanese) Olszewski. Dawn worked as a retail cashier until her retirement in 2004, when she became a full-time grandmother. Dawn was a lifetime member of the Victor Emmanuel’s Ladies Auxiliary. She hated to shop, except for when she had coupons. She and Mouse enjoyed bingo and bus trips to the casino. They also enjoyed traveling to the casinos in Las Vegas. Dawn is survived by her son, Timothy J. Negri, partner of Carol Wackley, of Leesport; and her grandson, Owen A. Negri, son of Lisa Negri, of Muhlenberg. A Prayer Service will be held on Friday, December 27, at 10:30 a.m., at the Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory Inc, 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple. Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, December 26, at the funeral home, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and again Friday, December 27, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will follow in the Gethsemane Mausoleum. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019