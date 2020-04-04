|
Mrs. Dawn R. (Werley) Burkert, 79, of Fleetwood, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 1, 2020 at Penn State Health, St. Joseph Medical Center, Bern Township, PA. Born June 29, 1940 in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Elizabeth Werley. She and her husband of 55 years, Earl R. Burkert, were married in St. Paul’s UCC Church, Fleetwood, on June 27, 1964. Dawn worked for Western Electric and then AT&T as a machine operator. She also worked as a daycare assistant at St. Paul’s UCC Church, Fleetwood and as a bookkeeper for the First National Bank in Fleetwood. She attended Fleetwood Bible Church and was a 1958 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. Dawn was an avid reader and loved baking. She also enjoyed playing cards, doing puzzles and playing bingo. In addition to her husband, Earl, Dawn is survived by her three children, Roxanne K. (Burkert) Bagby, wife of Garnell W. Bagby, Baltimore, MD, Larry M. Burkert, husband of Kimberly D. (Manderacchi) Burkert, Audubon, PA and Keith R. Burkert, husband of Rebecca P. (Nygaard) Burkert, Fleetwood. She is also survived by a step-son, Cliff Negritt, Bend, OR, her grandchildren, Seth, Tyler, Audrey, Nathan, Nicholas, Natalie, Lauren and Matthew, her great-grandson, Levi, her sister, Linda Evans, Mohnton and by her brothers, John Werley, husband of Debbie Werley, Mohnton and Dennis Werley, Reading. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Willard Werley Jr., and Terry Werley. Due to the current conditions in Pennsylvania, services for Dawn will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dawn’s memory to MADD Berks County, 1216 Carbon St, Reading, PA 19601. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Dawn and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020