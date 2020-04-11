Reading Eagle Obituaries
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Hope Cemetery
16 Fleetwood Road
Fleetwood, PA
View Map
Dawn E. Schadler - Steffey, age 90, of Muncy, Lycoming County, formerly resided in Temple. She passed away on Friday April 10, 2020 in her residence. Wife of the late Leon W. Schadler and Lester E. Steffey. Dawn was born in Reading, the daughter of the late Pierce Weitzel and Sally A. (Huyett) Weitzel Dawn had worked for Linette Quality Chocolate in Womelsdorf for many years prior to her retirement. Some of her interest and hobbies were gardening, doing embroiding and watching her favorite television shows. She loved dancing to big band music. She is survived by her three children: Douglas Leon Schadler, of Muncy, PA, Peggy Ann (Schadler) McKinney of Mohrsville, PA, Sharon Ann (Schadler) wife of John Gottschall of Montoursville, PA. Also eleven grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands Leon, Lester and daughter Dora Ann (Schadler) Simmons and daughter-in-law Ruth Helen (Hart) Schadler. Graveside services will be Friday 17th at 1:00 PM in Hope Cemetery, 16 Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
