|
|
Dawn Marie Schwoyer, 49, of Blandon, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from natural causes shortly after being admitted to Reading Hospital. Born March 28, 1970, in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Henry W. and Esther K. (Kline) Greenawalt. She was the loving wife of Forrest E. Schwoyer, whom she married on July 25, 2009, at St. Peter’s U.C.C. Church, Molltown. Dawn was also the loving mother of “her sweet little boy,” Nicholas, at home. Dawn taught 1st grade in the Fleetwood Area School District for 24 years, last working on Wednesday. She began her teaching at Fleetwood Elementary School and most recently taught at Willow Creek Elementary School. Dawn loved teaching and loved her school family. Dawn was a 1988 graduate of Kutztown Area High School and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Kutztown University. She loved gardening and the outdoors, especially camping with her family. Most of all, Dawn loved spending time with her husband, Forrest and her son, Nicholas. In addition to her husband, Forrest, and son, Nicholas, Dawn is survived by her brother, Michael H. Greenawalt, Kutztown; and her sister, Denise L. (Greenawalt) Long, wife of Christopher Long, Fleetwood. She is also survived by her niece, Kathryn A. Long, Fleetwood, whom she loved like her own daughter; and by her brother-in-law, Ronald L. Schwoyer, Kutztown. Funeral services for Dawn will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Molltown. Viewings for Dawn will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the funeral home and again on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. The family requests that friends and family write cards or notes to Nicholas about his Mommy so that he has those memories to reflect on throughout his life. The notes of memory can be brought to her viewings or service or mailed to the funeral home. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC., Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Dawn and her family at this difficult time. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020