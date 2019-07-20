Dawson L. Thomas, 20, of Mohnton, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of Robert L.Thomas, companion of Kara

Herman, and Melissa K. Morey, wife of

Leroy Knabb.

Dawson graduated from Governor Mifflin High School and attended Millersville University.

He loved playing basketball, writing and recording music, and was a member of the Men's League at St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Reading.

In addition to his parents, Dawson is survived by his

children, Skylar Mae Thomas and Kaiyalyn Riley Resch; companion, Amaya Leightcap; siblings: Daylen Morey, Jabriel and Danessa Thomas; maternal grandparents: Jeff and Stacey Morey, Sharon and Stephen Barrasso; maternal great-grandparents, Mae and Bill Morey; maternal

great-grandmother, Joann Fox; paternal grandparents,

Vera Thomas, Lee Wilder; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is predeceased by his aunt, Janna Morey.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a trust fund for Dawson's daughters. Please make checks payable to Hoffert & Klonis P.C., 536 Court St., Reading, PA 19601. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



