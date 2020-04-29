Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
GOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE,INC
34-38 NORTH REAMSTOWN ROAD
Reamstown, PA 17567
(717) 336-4909
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
streamed live
Valley Forge Baptist Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/thecaringchurch/
Dean A. Stoltzfus Obituary
Dean A. Stoltzfus Dean A. Stoltzfus, 61, of Birdsboro, entered into Heaven Mon., April 27, 2020. Born in West Reading, he was the son of Melvin A. Stoltzfus and the late Esther C. (Stoyer) Stoltzfus. He recently celebrated the milestone of a 40-year anniversary as the loving husband to Jan (Petersheim) Stoltzfus. Dean was a graduate of Garden Spot High School, class of 1976. For 36 years he was the owner of Petersheim Bros., Inc. in Morgantown. He was an avid Phillies, Eagles, & NASCAR fan. Dean enjoyed gospel and contemporary Christian music concerts and volunteered for church mission trips to Peru. Dean attended Valley Forge Baptist in Collegeville; he connected his life and everyone he met to Jesus. He was selfless, accepting and encouraging, even during his own struggles. Dean loved traveling with Jan, a beach destination was his favorite. He truly treasured his close family relationships. Dean’s battle with cancer was courageous and a testimony to his faith. In addition to his wife and father, Dean is survived by two sisters, Rene E. Mathews, wife of Bob Mathews of Morgantown & Leigh A. Leber, wife of Hans Leber, of Morgantown; six nieces & nephews, Tucker Steinmetz, Allison Seidel, Cody McKillips & wife Becky, Josh Mathews & wife Steph, Mandy Leber, & Reece Leber; & great niece, Paige McKillips. In addition to his mom, he is predeceased by infant brother, Bryan Stoltzfus. Dean’s memorial service will be streamed live on Thursday, April 30th at 2:00 p.m. on the Valley Forge Baptist Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/thecaringchurch/, officiated by Pastor Scott Wendal. Due to public health circumstances, a reception to celebrate Dean’s life will be announced at a later date. In memory of Dean, contributions to the Easter Seals of Berks Co., 90 George St, Reading, PA 19611 or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: JDRF.org or to the Brain Tumor Research Fund, payable to Trustees of Univ. of Penn., Attn: Sheryl Garton, 3535 Market St., Ste. 750, Phila, PA 19104. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., Reamstown, Pa. www.goodfuneral.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
