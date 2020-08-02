Dean Boyer

Dean A. Boyer, 92, of Leesport, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 in the care of Reading Hospital. He was the widower of Cleo S. Boyer, who passed away in 2009. Born in Sacramento, PA, to the late Arthur L. and Gertrude V. (Bowman) Boyer, Dean graduated from Reading High School ’45. He served as a Navy Sailor. After leaving the service, Dean worked as a Transmission Engineer for Met-Ed, retiring in 1990 after 34 years. Dean was a dedicated volunteer for over 20 years at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. He enjoyed building and erecting blue bird houses. In addition to his wife, Cleo, Dean was predeceased by his infant son, Todd A. Boyer, and his sisters Ellen M. McComsey and Lilian Lopata. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Contributions in Dean’s memory may be offered to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, 1700 Hawk Mountain Rd, Kempton, PA 19529. In accordance with Dean’s wishes, no services will be held. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is assisting with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.