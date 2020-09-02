1/1
Dean J. Stellwagon Dean J. Stellwagon, 61, of Centre Twp., passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the Reading Hospital after a year long battle with cancer. He was the husband of Carol A. (Drager) Stellwagon, to whom he was married to for twenty-four years. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Horace D. and Constance M. (Wallace) Stellwagon. He was a 1977 graduate of Unionville High School. Dean was an area manager for Pizza Hut for twenty-three years. He was then a franchise business director for Papa John’s for seven years; and last worked for Aspen Dental as managing director of operations for four years, until his retirement. Dean had a great sense of humor and his interests included cars, motocylces, real estate, lawn care and business. Surviving in addition to his wife Carol are his children: Sara J. (Behle), wife of Christopher H. Cappuccio, Womelsdorf; Jeffrey Dean Stellwagon, and Samuel Dean Stellwagon, both of Mohrsville. He is also survived by his sister: Linda L. (Stellwagon) Johnson, Honey Brook; niece Kallie Johnson; and his extended family. A viewing for Dean will be held on Saturday from 1:30 to 3:00 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A graveside service at Fairview (Belleman’s) Cemetery, Centre Twp., will follow the viewing, with a procession to the cemetery from the funeral home. Those attending the graveside service are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. Covid-19 protocols are to be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport, PA 19533 to assist the family with final expenses. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
