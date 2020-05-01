DeAnna C. Willis On April 19, 2020, our beloved DeAnna C. Willis of Pottsville, PA passed at age 60. DeAnna was born on July 13, 1959 in Reading, PA to Charles S. Willis, Sr. and Corrine Willis. She was a graduate of Reading Senior High School where she competed in track and field, tennis and shotput. She also attended Penn State University and majored in Business. DeAnna had a passion for loving people. She always had a beautiful smile that was infectious to everyone she met. God blessed DeAnna with a beautiful voice, and she used it in her profession as a Sales Executive and Insurance Analyst over the years. She was free spirited, a knowledge seeker and curious about all cultures of the world. She loved travelling, meeting and helping people, she loved life. DeAnna had a motherly way about herself, children absolutely adored her. She was known to be very motivating and inspirational to family and friends alike. A supportive friend, sister and daughter… always there when she was needed. DeAnna was preceded in death by her father Charles S. Willis, Sr. and nephew Nevaeh. She is survived by her mother Corrine Willis, her brother Charles S. Willis, Jr., sister Anita (Rod), nieces Natasha Willis, Eryca, and nephew Michael, great nephews Dayshawn, Jahzier, and Zah’eim and great nieces DeAsia, Anyae and Zah’mai. Her mother notes that DeAnna, her first born, will always be in her prayers, in her heart, truly loved and missed. Traditional celebration of life and funeral services have been postponed due to the national limitations of public gatherings. Online condolences may be made at www.theocauman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 1 to May 2, 2020.