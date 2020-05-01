DeAnna C. Willis
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DeAnna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeAnna C. Willis On April 19, 2020, our beloved DeAnna C. Willis of Pottsville, PA passed at age 60. DeAnna was born on July 13, 1959 in Reading, PA to Charles S. Willis, Sr. and Corrine Willis. She was a graduate of Reading Senior High School where she competed in track and field, tennis and shotput. She also attended Penn State University and majored in Business. DeAnna had a passion for loving people. She always had a beautiful smile that was infectious to everyone she met. God blessed DeAnna with a beautiful voice, and she used it in her profession as a Sales Executive and Insurance Analyst over the years. She was free spirited, a knowledge seeker and curious about all cultures of the world. She loved travelling, meeting and helping people, she loved life. DeAnna had a motherly way about herself, children absolutely adored her. She was known to be very motivating and inspirational to family and friends alike. A supportive friend, sister and daughter… always there when she was needed. DeAnna was preceded in death by her father Charles S. Willis, Sr. and nephew Nevaeh. She is survived by her mother Corrine Willis, her brother Charles S. Willis, Jr., sister Anita (Rod), nieces Natasha Willis, Eryca, and nephew Michael, great nephews Dayshawn, Jahzier, and Zah’eim and great nieces DeAsia, Anyae and Zah’mai. Her mother notes that DeAnna, her first born, will always be in her prayers, in her heart, truly loved and missed. Traditional celebration of life and funeral services have been postponed due to the national limitations of public gatherings. Online condolences may be made at www.theocauman.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
6103744505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved