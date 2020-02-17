Home

MARK J. HUMMEL FUNERAL HOME
824 Carsonia Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-1300
Deanne Seifrit Obituary
Deanne E. Seifrit, 73, of Cumru Twp., passed away on Feb. 15, in her residence, surrounded by those she loved. She was the wife of Joseph S. Seifrit for over 54 years. Born in Bells Falls, Vt., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Elena (Winet) Jones. She is survived by her husband; and children: Shawmarie Gardner, Birdsboro, Pa.; Stephanie Seifrit, Reading, Pa.; Stacy Ordoyne, Reading, Pa.; and one brother, Robert Jones, Hollywood, Fla. Her eight grandchildren: Heather, Jacob, Zachary, Tyler, Rethabile, Sello, Hunter and Lipuo were what brought her the greatest joy. She was a fiery woman who loved her family with all she had and was happiest surrounded by her family. Throughout her life, she made an impact on friends and those around her and was always willing to include others when they were in need of a hot meal or advice. An artist all her life, she loved to spend her time creating works of art for family and friends. Funeral services will be private. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading, has charge. www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
