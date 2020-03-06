|
Deborah L. Bewley, a longtime resident of Good Shepherd Home, of Bethlehem, passed away on March 5,2020 after a lengthly illness. Deborah was born in Reading, on April 8, 1961, she was a daughter of Judith (Curtis) Jablonski and the late C. Lloyd Richards and stepfather Frederick Jablonski. She was the wife of Alvin J. Bewley, of Mohrsville. Deborah graduated from Wyomissing High School in 1979, and also attended Millersville University. She worked in the shipping department at Dana Corporation Parish Division of Reading for many years. She loved auto racing and was an avid Jeff Gordon fan; loved being on the water, especially in Northern New York and fishing on Lake Ontario. In addition to her husband and mother, Deborah is survived by a daughter, Rachel Stone, of Jacksonville, Fla.; a stepdaughter, Crystal Baisch, of Muhlenberg Township; and a stepson, James Bewley, of Reading. Deborah is also survived by a sister, Sue, of Somerdale, N.J.; and a brother, Andy, of Mohnton. She is also survived by five grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many cousins. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 13, at 10:00 a.m., from the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. The family will receive friends from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment in Berks County Memorial Gardens at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Home Bethlehem 2855 Schoenersville Road Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences may be at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2020