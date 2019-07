Deborah H. Daniels, 67, passed away on July 1st in

ManorCare, Sinking Spring.

Born in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of Ethel (Johnson) Hawley and the late John Hawley.

Surviving in addition to her mother is one son, Jeremy K. Daniel; one grandson.

MARK J. HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge of arrangements.