Deborah Jenkins went to her heavenly home on December 29, 2019. She was the wife of Sergeant Richard Jenkins (deceased). She was in born New York, N.Y., to Master Sergeant Howard John Woods (deceased) and Earlyne (Woods) Smith on June 21, 1958. She was educated in the Reading School District and graduated in the class of 1977. She attended Temple University after receiving her medical certifications. She was employed with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia as Pediatric Nurse until her retirement. She leaves behind her daughter, Scharlicia Miller, of Las Vegas, Nev.; her son, Edward Woods, of Hamburg, Pa.; her daughter, Adrienne Myers, of Reading, Pa.; stepdaughter, Felicia Jenkins, of Reading, Pa.; stepson, Robert Jones, of Reading, Pa.; stepson, Wayne Robertson, of Reading Pa.; siblings: Dawn Shepperson, of Philadelphia; Alfredia Smith, of Reading Pa.; and Rose Woods, of Reading; stepbrother, Logan Smith, of Exeter; and stepsister, Aldoria (Smith); and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, John Woods; and her sister, Joan Woods. She leaves behind many great memories that we will all cherish for a lifetime. Anybody that knows my Deborah knows she was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and always willing help anyone and made sure her grandchildren had what they need. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 17, in Henninger Funeral Home Inc., at 11:00 a.m. Viewing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020