Deborah Jones

Deborah “Meanie” (Mosley) Jones 70, of Winston-Salem NC, widow of Jerome Jones, passed away on Thursday July 2, 2020 at her residence. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late George F. Mosley and the late Hattie Mae (Williams) Mosley. She is survived by two children, Dustine (Mosley) Brown and Peter Cuthbert; two sisters; Werdna (Mosley) Prentice and Francis (Mosley) Newry; two brothers; George Mosley and William Mosley; and a host of grandchildren & great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 4 sisters; Lawanna Mosley, Marlene Mosley, Bonita Wright, Willa Cobb; and 3 brothers; Kerry Mosley, Bruce Mosley, and Reginald Mosley. The Mosley Family would like to extend an invite to a Memorial Service on Saturday July 11th 2020 at 11am. Service will be held at Henniger Funeral Home, 229 N 5th St. Reading, PA 19601.



