Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
610-987-6231
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Salem United Church of Christ
307 Covered Bridge Road
Oley, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem United Church of Christ
307 Covered Bridge Road
Oley, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Kugler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah (Hafer) Kugler


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah (Hafer) Kugler Obituary

Deborah Naomi Kugler, 89, of Oley, died August 11, 2019, at Keystone Villa at Douglassville.

She was the widow of John Warren Kugler, who died June 20, 2007. Born May 5, 1930, in Oley, she was a

daughter of the late Samuel Yoder Hafer and Annie

Deborah (DeTurk) Hafer.

Deborah was a 1948 graduate of Oley Valley High School. She was employed as a server and hostess with Lakeside Inn, Limerick, for 42 years, retiring in 1994. Deborah was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Oley. She was a lifetime member of Order of Eastern Star. Deborah enjoyed cooking and baking and loved traveling with her husband.

Surviving are her two children, Valory A. Kugler, of

Colebrookdale Township, and Mark H., husband of Julie M. Kugler, of Oley. In addition, she is survived by her

granddaughter, Rebecca A. Kugler.

Deborah was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Hafer.

Services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m., at Salem United Church of Christ, 307 Covered Bridge Road, Oley. A

visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., in the church. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now