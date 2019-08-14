|
Deborah Naomi Kugler, 89, of Oley, died August 11, 2019, at Keystone Villa at Douglassville.
She was the widow of John Warren Kugler, who died June 20, 2007. Born May 5, 1930, in Oley, she was a
daughter of the late Samuel Yoder Hafer and Annie
Deborah (DeTurk) Hafer.
Deborah was a 1948 graduate of Oley Valley High School. She was employed as a server and hostess with Lakeside Inn, Limerick, for 42 years, retiring in 1994. Deborah was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Oley. She was a lifetime member of Order of Eastern Star. Deborah enjoyed cooking and baking and loved traveling with her husband.
Surviving are her two children, Valory A. Kugler, of
Colebrookdale Township, and Mark H., husband of Julie M. Kugler, of Oley. In addition, she is survived by her
granddaughter, Rebecca A. Kugler.
Deborah was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Hafer.
Services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m., at Salem United Church of Christ, 307 Covered Bridge Road, Oley. A
visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., in the church. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019