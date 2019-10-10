|
Deborah L. “Debbie” Bilinski Deborah L. “Debbie” Bilinski, 58, of Exeter Township, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in Reading Hospital. She was a loving wife to John G. Bilinski. Born in Reading, Debbie was the daughter of the late Robert E. Grant and Margaret H. “Peggy” (Ziegler) Allen, and is survived by her step-father, Thomas P. Allen, of Lower Alsace Towsnhip. She was a 1978 graduate of Mount Penn High School, and was a member of Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. Debbie was an educational paraprofessional for 21 years at Saint Catharine of Siena Regional School in Mount Penn for grades K-3 and also was a declamation coach. In addition to her husband John and step-father, Debbie was a loving mother to John R. Bilinski, husband of Brianna Bilinski, of Exeter Township, and Christopher T. Bilinski, husband of Ashley Bilinski, of Temple; and a loving grandmother to Nicholas J. Bilinski and Charli Beth Bilinski. Debbie is also survived by her sister, Kathleen A. Potteiger, wife of Dennis G. Potteiger, of Adamstown; and her brother, Ronald R. Grant, husband of Susan M. Grant, of Reinholds; and niece, Kaitlyn M. Blanchette, wife of Shaun A. Blanchette. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Jason Kohl. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Exeter Township, Monday, October 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Monsignor Edward R. Domin, Celebrant. Entombment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and in Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Catharine of Siena Regional School, 2330 Perkiomen Ave., Mount Penn, PA 19606, in memory of Mrs. Deborah L. Bilinski. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019