Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church
1337 Geigertown Rd
Birdsboro, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church
1337 Geigertown Rd.
Birdsboro, PA
View Map
Debra Gazdik Obituary
Debra J. (Angstadt) Gazdik, 65, of Shillington, Pa., passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the comfort of her home. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Raymond D. Angstadt and Ruth S. (Davidheiser) Bitting of Kulptown, Pa. She was the wife of Richard J. Gazdik. Debbie worked as a micro-chip tester for Agere, formerly Western Electric. She loved antiquing, jewelry, the arts and music. Debbie was especially fond of her dog, Layla. Surviving Debbie, along with her husband, Richard; and mother, Ruth; are two step-daughters, Michelle L. Gazdik, of West Chester, Pa.; and Megan E. Christie, wife of Adrian, of New South Wales, Australia; two sisters, Kim D. Angstadt, of Douglassville, Pa.; and Beth A. Angstadt, of Douglassville, Pa.; and two grandchildren, Katinka and Rocco. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1337 Geigertown Rd. Birdsboro, PA 19508, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at the church before the service on Friday. Inurnment will be held in St. James Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, PO Box 5 Geigertown, PA 19523. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
