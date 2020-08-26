Debra L. Rinehart Debra L. Rinehart, 58, of Reading, passed away August 24, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Chris Rinehart, to whom she married in 1998. Born July 24, 1962 in Boyertown, she was the daughter of the late Charles “Sonny” and Mary Jane (Haas) Kauffman. She was a graduate of Boyertown High School. Debra worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children; Travis and his wife Sarah Kauffman of Erie, Pa; Justin Benfield of Sugarloaf, Pa; Amy Kauffman of Reading, Pa and Kayla, wife of Justin Brobst of Tamaqua. Surviving siblings are: Dale, husband of Marie Kauffman, Nancy Powelson and her companion Gary Pilgert, Scott, husband of Lisa Kauffman, Sue Durborow and her companion Rick Gehris, Brenda Updegrove and her companion Patrick Kugler and Kelli Skriletz, wife of Billy Skriletz. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Maddox Benfield, Mason Benfield, Colton Kauffman and Cooper Kauffman She was preceded in death by her granddaughter: MaKenzie Benfield and a brother Randy Kauffman. A visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5-7 pm at the Stitzel funeral home, 423 Main Street, Oley PA. Please visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
for a full enhanced obituary and for online condolences.