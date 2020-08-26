1/1
Debra L. Rinehart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra L. Rinehart Debra L. Rinehart, 58, of Reading, passed away August 24, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Chris Rinehart, to whom she married in 1998. Born July 24, 1962 in Boyertown, she was the daughter of the late Charles “Sonny” and Mary Jane (Haas) Kauffman. She was a graduate of Boyertown High School. Debra worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children; Travis and his wife Sarah Kauffman of Erie, Pa; Justin Benfield of Sugarloaf, Pa; Amy Kauffman of Reading, Pa and Kayla, wife of Justin Brobst of Tamaqua. Surviving siblings are: Dale, husband of Marie Kauffman, Nancy Powelson and her companion Gary Pilgert, Scott, husband of Lisa Kauffman, Sue Durborow and her companion Rick Gehris, Brenda Updegrove and her companion Patrick Kugler and Kelli Skriletz, wife of Billy Skriletz. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Maddox Benfield, Mason Benfield, Colton Kauffman and Cooper Kauffman She was preceded in death by her granddaughter: MaKenzie Benfield and a brother Randy Kauffman. A visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5-7 pm at the Stitzel funeral home, 423 Main Street, Oley PA. Please visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com for a full enhanced obituary and for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
610-987-6231
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved